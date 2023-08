A top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny went on trial in Siberia on Monday on charges of creating an "extremist organisation", a court spokeswoman told AFP, the latest in a crackdown on critics of Vladimir Putin's presidency.

Ksenia Fadeyeva, a former lawmaker in the Siberian city of Tomsk who was added to Russia's "terrorist" in January 2022, is facing up to 12 years in prison, her allies say.