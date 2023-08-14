In Niger, the junta prosecutes Muhammed Bazum for "high treason"

In a statement delivered by the spokesperson of the National Council for the Defense of Democracy (CNSP), Amadou Abdourahmane, it was announced that elected President Muhammed Bazum is sought to be tried on charges of "treason against the nation" and "jeopardizing national security."

The statement conveyed that the Nijer government has gathered the necessary evidence for the prosecution of the ousted president and his domestic and foreign accomplices on charges of "treason against the nation" and "endangering internal and external security" before national and international bodies.

The statement highlighted the dissemination of false information by certain West African political figures linked to lobbying groups concerning the "transitional government," condemning such actions vehemently.

Furthermore, the statement expressed dissatisfaction with certain elements within the international community for showing solidarity with the "deposed government officials."

Niger Coup

President Muhammed Bazum was detained by elements of the Presidential Guard Regiment on July 26th, and later that evening, the military announced its takeover.

On July 28th, Commander of the Presidential Guard Regiment, General Abdurrahmane Tchiani, assumed leadership of the National Council for the Defense of Democracy (CNSP) and took charge of the transitional government.

On August 9th, the CNSP appointed Lamine Zeine as prime minister and announced a 21-member cabinet composed of both military personnel and civilians the following day.