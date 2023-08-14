Endangered lioness killed after escaping farm in South Korea

According to Yonhap's report, the owner of the farm where the female lion lived stated that they had noticed the back door of the cage was open and that the lion had escaped, so they informed the police.

In the operation launched to locate the lion on the "endangered species" list, a total of 159 individuals participated, including police officers, firefighters, and local hunters.

Due to the perceived risk of the lion escaping into residential areas and the time it would take to incapacitate it, the decision was made to euthanize the lion.

Approximately an hour after the police were notified of the incident, the lion was found in a wooded area near the farm and was shot and killed.

Local authorities shared information that the lion had been illegally bred at the tourist animal farm, which only had a permit for raising large livestock.

Meanwhile, according to CNN's report, officials from the Daegu Regional Environmental Office announced that the female lion was listed as an "endangered species."

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) had added lions to the "Red List of Threatened Species" in 2014.