Far-right populist Milei is the biggest vote-getter in Argentina’s presidential primary

In the Argentina , the recently held primary elections left a significant mark with a prevailing admiration for former U.S. President Donald Trump evident in the rhetoric, particularly associated with Milei.

Around 92% of the votes have been counted. According to the initial results, Milei surprisingly secured 30% of the votes.

Following Milei, the main opposition bloc garnered 28%, while the current ruling "Peronist" alliance trailed with 27%.

Known for his extreme right-wing and populist views, Milei advocates for the closure of the Argentine Central Bank. Additionally, he voices opinions asserting that climate change is a falsehood, advocates for the legalization of the sale of human organs, and calls for the liberalization of firearm regulations.

General elections in Argentina are scheduled for October 22nd. Typically, the results of the primary elections in the country closely resemble those of the general elections.