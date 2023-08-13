Ukrainian judiciary: 500 children killed in Russian invasion so far

At least 500 children have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched by Moscow more than 17 months ago, Ukrainian prosecutors said on Sunday.



Another 1,100 children suffered injuries of varying degrees, the prosecutor's office in Kiev said, adding that the actual number is likely to be higher as the authorities continue to investigate casualties in the war zone and in areas liberated by Ukraine, as well as in regions occupied by Russian troops.



The number of children killed and injured was highest in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv near the frontline, followed by the capital region of Kiev and Kherson in southern Ukraine.



Most recently, an 8-year-old boy was killed in a missile strike in western Ukraine on Friday, according to the authorities.



Ukraine's judiciary has been recording civilian casualties in the war launched by Russia in February last year and collects evidence that could potentially be used in trials to hold Russian soldiers accountable for war crimes.



