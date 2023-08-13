Ukraine continues to pressure Germany for cruise missiles

Ukraine continues to pressure the German government to supply Kiev with German Taurus cruise missiles for defence against Russia.



Ukraine needs them "to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of its territories," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Sunday edition of Germany's Bild tabloid. "The formula is simple: a longer range of missiles means a shorter duration of the war."



With the weapon, Ukraine could "reach Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian soil far beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centres and ammunition depots."



In Germany, pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue had recently increased. Politicians from the governing parties and the opposition demanded that the Ukrainian armed forces be given the weapons system suitable for destroying bunkers and protected command posts at distances of up to 500 kilometres.



Supporters see this as another clear step toward strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities. However, there's also a debate about whether Ukraine might also intend to use the missiles for possible strikes against Russian territory and how that could be prevented.



German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had said earlier this month that the time had not yet come for a decision. Scholz said Friday there was nothing new to report regarding the issue.



Kuleba reiterated assurances that the cruise missiles would only be deployed within Ukraine's borders. Concerns that Ukraine could use Taurus missiles against targets on Russian soil were "unfounded," he said.



