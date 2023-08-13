Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack over Belgorod region

Russia claimed early Sunday that it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack over the Belgorod region.

"Today, at around 4 a.m. (0100GMT), an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The statement noted that the drone was detected and destroyed by Russian air defense systems in the region, adding there were no casualties or damage.

A day earlier, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, claimed on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attempted to strike the town of Shebekino but was shot down by air defense systems.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the attack, and independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Ukraine is said to have unleashed a series of attacks on Russia's border regions in recent months, notably Bryansk and Belgorod, which were hit with drones and artillery and raided by paramilitary groups.















