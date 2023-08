Russia says fired warning shots at cargo vessel heading towards Ukraine port

Moscow said Sunday that warning shots were fired from a Russian warship at a cargo vessel heading towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

The Russian defence ministry said the Vasily Bykov patrol ship spotted a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Palau "en route to the Ukrainian port of Izmail."

"To force the ship to stop, warning shots from automatic small arms were fired from a Russian warship," the ministry said.