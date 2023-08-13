Poland to hold referendum on EU asylum policy reform plans in October

Poland is to let its citizens give their view on planned reforms to the EU's asylum policy, including whether it should be mandatory for member states to take in a quota of migrants - a proposal vehemently opposed by Warsaw.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the move in a video clip on Sunday, saying citizens will be asked whether they "support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the mechanism of mandatory admission imposed by the European bureaucracy."



The outcome of the referendum, which is to be held on October 15 - the same day as Poland's upcoming parliamentary elections - will have no effect on the EU reform plans, however.



On June 8, EU interior ministers voted in favour of comprehensive asylum system reforms by a sufficiently large majority. According to these plans, asylum applications of migrants from countries with a recognition rate of less than 20% are to be examined at the EU's external borders within 12 weeks.



The compromise also stipulates that the acceptance of refugees should no longer be voluntary, but obligatory. Countries that do not want to take in refugees would be forced to pay compensation.



Alongside Hungary, Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, in office since 2015, has been vehemently opposing these plans, demanding that each member state should decide for itself how to support EU countries taking in a particularly high share of migrants.



