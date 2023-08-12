Russia says air defences brought down Ukrainian drones over Crimea

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian drone attack over the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea overnight, according to the Defence Ministry in Moscow.



"Last night, Russian forces thwarted the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Peninsula using 20 unmanned aerial vehicles," a statement from Moscow's defence ministry issued on Saturday morning reads.



"The thwarted terrorist attack caused no casualties or damage," the ministry said, according to a report by Russia's state-run Tass news agency.



It said 14 drones had been destroyed by air defences and six others were blocked. The information could not be independently verified.



Earlier in the night, air defences had been activated over parts of Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the occupying Crimean leadership, announced on Telegram early on Saturday. He urged people to remain calm.



Russia has been waging a brutal war against neighbouring Ukraine since late February 2022. The Russian air defence has reportedly repelled drones several times over Crimea recently.











