Polish police investigating stickers promoting Wagner group

Police in Poland have seized stickers apparently seeking to recruit people for the Russian mercenary force Wagner.



The A5-size stickers were spotted by citizens in several neighbourhoods of Kraków in southern Poland, a local police spokeswoman told dpa on Saturday.



The stickers feature the Wagner logo, below which is written in English: "We are here. Join us." The QR code printed underneath leads to a recruitment website of the mercenary force, according to the police.



Poland has grown nervous since troops from mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's private army set up camp in neighbouring Belarus after a failed uprising against Moscow.



According to the leadership in Minsk, the Wagner fighters are to train the Belarusian army.



"We don't know if the sticker action is a joke or if there is something more serious behind it," said the police spokeswoman in Krakow.



She said the prosecutor's office had been informed and police were trying to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.



It is illegal in Poland to recruit for foreign armies and mercenary forces, as well as to serve in such organizations. Violators face up to five years in prison.







