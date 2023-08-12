Biden’s ‘ticking time bomb’ remark referred to China’s economy: WH

A clarification has been provided by a White House official regarding US President Joe Biden's statement labeling China as a "ticking time bomb."

The reference to China as such pertains to the internal economic and social tensions within the country that could influence its interactions with the global community.

During a political fundraiser, Biden commented that China was facing challenges and was grappling with economic and social issues. He expressed concern that when troubled entities encounter problems, they may resort to unfavorable actions.

Biden mentioned, "China is a ticking time bomb," and he discussed China's growth rate inaccurately, stating that it had dropped from 8 percent to around 2 percent annually.

However, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics indicates that the Chinese economy grew by 4.5 percent in the first quarter and 6.3 percent in the second.

The gross domestic product (GDP) increased by only 0.8 percent in the April-June period compared to the previous quarter after a 2.2 percent expansion in the first quarter.

Additionally, Biden expressed his desire for a rational relationship with China.

A spokesperson from the White House, John Kirby, informed reporters that the United States had concerns about China's coercive tactics, which involve providing high-interest infrastructure loans and seizing assets from defaulting countries.

These remarks from Biden have prompted a strong reaction from Beijing. China's GDP growth was highlighted as a crucial contributor to the global economy's development.

China's state-run media outlet, Global Times, characterized Biden's comments as "demeaning and smearing," suggesting that they were intended to divert attention from domestic issues in the US and boost his presidential campaign.

Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, remarked that targeting China in the 2024 presidential elections might serve to shift voters' focus away from entrenched US domestic problems.

Despite recent high-level interactions between US and Chinese officials, there has been no noticeable improvement in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, according to the news outlet.









