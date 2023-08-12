Aid group says more than 600 rescued in Mediterranean

The Ocean Viking rescue ship has saved more than 600 people from small, unseaworthy boats in the Mediterranean Sea in 15 missions within 48 hours, according to the aid organization SOS Méditerranée.



Most of the rescues took place on the route between Sfax in Tunisia and the Italian island of Lampedusa, the European aid group posted late Friday on the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



The rescues were coordinated by the Italian authorities, the group said.



According to SOS Méditerranée, a total of 623 people were rescued, including 15 children and 146 unaccompanied minors. The people were from Sudan, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Benin and Bangladesh.



Those rescued were safe and being cared for on board the Ocean Viking, according to the aid organization. Some of them were later due to go ashore in Lampedusa, the others were to be brought to Civitaveccia, northwest of Rome.



The number of migrants who pay people smugglers to make dangerous ocean crossings crossings to reach Europe grows every year. Hundreds of people drown annually when their overloaded boats sink or capsize.











