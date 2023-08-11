US verifies the liberation of five American detainees held by Iran but dismisses claims of sanctions easing

The United States announced on Thursday the release of five American citizens who were unjustly held in detention by Iran.

The individuals have been transferred from Tehran's Evin prison to house arrest.

While viewing this as a positive development, National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson emphasized that the detained Americans—Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi, and two others who prefer anonymity—should never have been detained in the first place.

Watson stated that close monitoring of their well-being would continue, and the US is determined to secure their complete return to the United States.

Iran's mission at the United Nations confirmed the prisoners' transfer from Evin Prison, acknowledging the release as a result of an agreement brokered by a third party.

Both sides granted amnesty and released five prisoners each.

Reports have circulated regarding the potential release of $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea, along with other imprisoned Iranians in the US.

However, negotiations for the complete release of the detainees remain ongoing, and Watson stressed that detailed information about their current house arrest and liberation efforts may be limited.

The Americans have been relocated from Evin prison to undisclosed residences.

A fifth American was also part of discussions and had been placed under house arrest in previous weeks.

Siamak Namazi's brother, Babak Namazi, expressed gratitude for the release but affirmed that their ultimate goal is to bring Siamak and the others back home.

The family's lawyer, Jared Genser, while appreciating the step taken, remained cautious, stating that this is just the beginning of the process toward their full release.

All of the detainees have Iranian heritage, but Iran does not acknowledge dual nationality. The country's relationship with the United States has been tense since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Siamak Namazi, a businessman, was arrested in 2015 on charges of spying, with accusations based on his previous affiliations with US think tanks. His father, Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was arrested when attempting to assist his son and was released due to deteriorating health.

Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American with British nationality, was arrested in 2018 alongside other environmentalists and received a 10-year prison sentence for alleged conspiracy with America. Emad Shargi, a venture capitalist, also received a 10-year sentence on espionage charges.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the release as a positive step, expressing optimism that it marks the beginning of a process leading to their return to the United States. Blinken clarified that there would be no sanctions relief for Iran under the draft deal, which includes the potential release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, now vying for the Republican presidential nomination, criticized the proposed deal, asserting it could enable Iran to fund terrorism and produce drones for Russia.







