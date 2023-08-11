SOUTH KOREA HOPES IRANS FROZEN FUNDS WILL BE RESOLVED SMOOTHLY

South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday that it hopes the issue of Iranian frozen funds will be resolved smoothly.

The ministry said it had no information regarding media reports that Iran may free five detained U.S. citizens as part of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen.

"Our government has been closely consulting with involved countries such as the United States and Iran to resolve the frozen fund issue, and hopes that the issue will be resolved amicably," the ministry said in a statement.