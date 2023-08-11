Last Generation activists to pay €1,060 for blocking Berlin airport

The German federal police is demanding a total of €1,060 ($1,163) from Germany's Last Generation group of environmental activists after a protest at the capital's airport BER last year.



The claim is being made against six people who allegedly participated in the protest on November 24, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper initially reported. A spokeswoman from Berlin's federal police headquarters confirmed the fine on Friday.



Four cases are being processed while two activists appealed their decision, the spokeswoman said.



Several protestors had gained access to the airport's grounds and glued themselves to the pavement, forcing a shutdown of airport traffic for nearly two hours, the police report said.



Some Last Generation members reached the airport by riding their bikes there.



Members of the activist group have continued their protests in Germany. In mid-July they got onto the tarmacs of the Hamburg and Dusseldorf airports, bringing summer holiday traffic to a halt. In May, climate protesters again invaded the BER site and sprayed a private plane with paint.



