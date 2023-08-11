Chaos on Oxford street in London following looting provoked by TikTok trend

After a TikTok trend encouraged groups of young individuals to engage in theft from stores along London's renowned Oxford Street, law enforcement has taken multiple individuals into custody.

Reportedly, alarmed shoppers found themselves trapped inside retail establishments as store employees hurriedly closed shutters in response to numerous people hastily grabbing merchandise from the shelves.

Watch: #London's busiest shopping hub, #OxfordStreet, descends into chaos after a viral #TikTok trend calls for looting and mobbing.

Online images and videos depicted clashes between the looters and police wielding batons, causing both tourists and shoppers to flee the scene.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement asserting their consistent presence in the Oxford Street vicinity throughout Wednesday, noting that four arrests were made for suspected breaches of the dispersal order.

One individual was apprehended under suspicion of being equipped for theft, another for assaulting a police officer, and a third for a public order offense. Additionally, two arrests were made in Essex for alleged conspiracy to commit robbery based on social media posts.

The catalyst for the turmoil on Wednesday was reportedly a widely shared TikTok video that explicitly encouraged people to "rob" stores like JD Sports, providing specific instructions on dress code and rendezvous time on Oxford Street.

The TikTok message cautioned potential participants to be prepared to run and emphasized a prohibition on carrying weapons.

In anticipation of the planned thefts, extra police officers and security personnel were deployed in the area as tensions escalated.

Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping thoroughfare, with approximately 300 stores and nearly half a million daily visitors, became the epicenter of these events.






