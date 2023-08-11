1 killed, 80 injured in explosion at optical plant near Moscow

The Russian Health Ministry said on Thursday that one person was killed and 80 others were injured in a powerful explosion that rocked an optical plant in Moscow's suburbs the day before.

"As a result of the incident at the plant in Sergiyev Posad, 80 people were injured, 1 person died. 56 victims were treated on an outpatient basis, 8 people have already been discharged from hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care. Currently, 15 patients are on inpatient treatment," the ministry said in a statement.

The explosion that took place on Wednesday in Sergiyev Posad, 74 kilometers (45.9 miles) northeast of Moscow, resulted in damage to 38 apartment buildings, as confirmed by Governor Andrey Vorobyov in a statement on Telegram.

He added that the debris is currently being cleared, and there is a possibility that individuals may still be alive under the rubble.