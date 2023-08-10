Ukraine: Several injured by Russian shelling at aid site in Kherson

At least six people were injured by Russian shelling during the distribution of humanitarian aid in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the local administration said on Thursday.



One of the victims in the village of Bilozerka suffered serious injuries, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.



Prokudin said Russia has shelled the Kherson region a total of 65 times over the past 24 hours. In the process, 16 projectiles hit the regional capital of the same name.



Russian occupying forces stationed on the other side of the Dnipro River that runs through the region often fire on the Ukrainian-controlled part, often resulting in civilian casualties.



Last year, the Ukrainian army succeeded in liberating part of the region, including the capital. However, areas on the eastern side of the Dnipro remained under Russian occupation, including the Kakhovka Dam.



On June 6, the dam was destroyed. As a result, huge masses of water flowed out of the adjacent reservoir and caused devastating floods.













