Protest in UK against ‘Israeli arms manufacturer’ enters 100th day

A protest against a factory in Leicester, UK for "providing arms to Israel" entered its 100th day on Wednesday.

People from various groups including the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) as well as Palestinian solidarity organizations held a gathering outside of Elbit Systems' drone factory.

They accused the factory of sending weapons to Israel and called on the British government to end arms sales to the country.

They also held signs saying "Elbit Weapons Factory Murdering Palestinian Civilians," "Freedom From Occupation" and "Shut Elbit Down."

On the occasion of the 100th day of the demonstration, activist Sarah Wilkinson also shared a video clip on X, formerly known as Twitter.

















