Minister Şimşek predicts favorable global economic conditions for Türkiye in 2024

Mehmet Şimşek, the Minister of Treasury and Finance, recently provided insights on current matters to a newspaper. He indicated that tax regulations were introduced to mitigate the impact of earthquakes, explaining:

"Our primary goal is to achieve sustained reduction in inflation after a transitional phase. As projected by the Central Bank, inflation is expected to rise in the coming months due to certain temporary factors. We have implemented some tax adjustments to enhance our budgetary balance and address the aftermath of the earthquakes. While these tax changes might have an inflationary effect, they are designed as a one-time measure and won't be repeated. Furthermore, this year, significant wage increases have been implemented to compensate for the past inflation experienced by citizens and various segments of society. We believe that the program we're enacting will enhance predictability, resulting in increased resource inflow to Türkiye. This, in turn, will lead to decreased uncertainty, a narrowing current account deficit, and eventually contribute to relative exchange rate stability, thereby positively affecting inflation and expectations."

Şimşek highlighted that discussions were initiated with countries possessing surplus capital, stating:

"Over the past two months, we have been working to secure the resources Türkiye requires through bilateral relations with Gulf countries. Looking at the Middle East, particularly the Gulf nations, their economic characteristics extend beyond oil and natural gas exports; they also possess a surplus of capital that cannot be fully absorbed domestically. Consequently, Türkiye is in need of capital inflows. To this end, we've commenced dialogue with countries boasting capital surpluses. Our President has established strong diplomatic relations with them. We aim to transform this into an opportunity in terms of external resources and channel this potential to bolster bilateral trade ties. Our goal is to channel these resources into capital flows."

Regarding the $51 billion investment package with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Minister Şimşek outlined the potential for resource inflow:

"We've engaged in highly productive discussions with Gulf nations, and a concrete sign of this is the $51 billion investment package announced with the UAE. We anticipate that a portion of these investments will translate into resource inflows starting this year. We are actively seeking long-term financing to aid earthquake recovery and support exports. These resources can swiftly benefit Türkiye. For instance, energy and renewable energy investments might require time to mature. Our dialogue with Gulf nations will remain robust. As for the (Russia-Ukraine) war, while a pessimistic scenario of further escalation is of low probability, it's highly unlikely that the conflict will expand to a more regional scope. Global economic growth limitations dampen risk appetite. During periods of global growth slowdown, developing nations such as ours are viewed as riskier, leading to decreased risk appetite. I believe that the headwinds currently affecting us will give way to a more supportive environment from the second half of 2024 onward. This is due to the Federal Reserve having peaked in interest rate hikes. Most likely, market discussions about interest rate cuts will begin in the second quarter of 2024. Presently, the global economy is weak. Hence, even a small recovery carries significant implications for risk appetite. Moreover, local elections will conclude, allowing Türkiye's agenda to regain prominence, aligning with the ongoing long-term structural reform program."

Minister Şimşek concluded by emphasizing Türkiye's potential:

"An event hosted by JP Morgan in Istanbul attracted substantial interest, which is remarkable considering that European fund managers usually refrain from such events in August, a month often characterized by holidays and reduced business activities. The immense interest stems from Türkiye's recent implementation of a disinflation program and the commitment to permanently manage inflation and current account deficits. Türkiye's enormous potential makes it a perennially intriguing country for foreign investors. During my presentation to investors, I posed the question, 'Can you name another country with a population of 85 million and a per capita income of $10,000?' They identified five countries besides Türkiye: the USA, China, Russia, Mexico, and Japan. In other words, Türkiye ranks as the sixth country. Consequently, Türkiye possesses substantial potential and a significant market size. Our adherence to rule-based policies ensures that resource inflow to Türkiye will remain unhampered. The potential for fruitful discussions certainly exists. Many stakeholders are adopting a wait-and-see stance, expressing confidence in the appropriate steps being taken. This cautious optimism will likely persist. Interestingly, stock investors are already demonstrating confidence, evident through consecutive weeks of net inflows to the stock market from external sources."







