News World At least six dead in Hawaii wildfire

At least six dead in Hawaii wildfire

DPA WORLD Published August 10,2023 Subscribe

Flames billow near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. August 9, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

At least six people have died in a wildfire in the U.S. state of Hawaii, local authorities said on Wednesday.



Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said that at least six people were killed and a further six injured, adding that search and rescue efforts were ongoing and the toll could go up as more information becomes available.



The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also reported six deaths, saying that 13 areas were evacuated and more than 2,600 people were without power.



Hawaii Governor Josh Green spoke of a "terrible disaster in the form of a wildfire that has spread widely as a result of hurricane-force winds in the region and underlying drought conditions."



The fires are raging on the islands of Maui and Big Island.



"Much of Lahaina on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced," Green said.



Injured people were taken to hospitals with burn and smoke inhalation injuries. A state of emergency was declared for both Maui and the Big Island.































