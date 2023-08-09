Ukraine: Russia is waging a 'targeted hunt' against rescue workers

The head of Ukraine's state emergency service accused the Russian army of deliberately attacking civilian rescue workers, following missile strikes this week on the eastern town of Pokrovsk that killed at least nine people.



"There is a targeted hunt for people who are protected by international conventions, do not hold guns and who work to help civilians," Serhiy Kruk wrote on Facebook.



Two Iskander missiles hit Pokrovsk on Monday evening, 40 minutes apart, local authorities said. The second impact occurred when first responders had already started their rescue work.



The deputy head of the local rescue services is said to be among the nine dead.



Kruk said that 78 rescue workers have been killed and 280 others wounded since the beginning of the all-out Russian invasion in February 2022.



At the end of July, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights estimated the number of Ukrainian civilian deaths at more than 9,300, but said the actual number is likely to be higher.



