Ukraine repels Russian attacks in the east as fighting intensifies

The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday that it successfully repelled Russian attacks in eastern regions amid heavy fighting.



There have been more than 30 battles in the past day, said General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev in a statement. "Heavy fighting is taking place," he said.



Kovalev highlighted Russian advances near the village of Synkivka, about 10 kilometres from the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, which was liberated from the Ukrainians last year.



There were also Russian counterattacks in the neighbouring Donetsk region south of the Russian-controlled town of Bakhmut near the village of Klishchiivka, he reported.



Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in Kiev on Monday that Russian troops had intensified their fire in eastern Ukraine as they sought to retake positions lost last autumn in Kharkiv.



According to Kovalev, Ukrainian troops are continuing their offensive efforts in the Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions. However, he did not give concrete information on terrain gains.



Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022. About two months ago, a major Ukrainian counteroffensive to liberate occupied territories began.

