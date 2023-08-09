Türkiye will continue to be conscience of world, says first lady

Türkiye will continue to take steps that will provide valuable role models for humanity, first lady Emine Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

"Türkiye will always be in the field and will continue to be the conscience of the world," Erdoğan said at a cultural diplomacy event organized as part of the 14th Ambassadors Conference.

Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home gathered in the capital Ankara for the conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.

Türkiye's wealth is not just benevolence, Erdoğan said.

"We have a deep-rooted heritage of civilization, every element of which is more valuable than the other, that can be a cure for the standardized culture of the world.

"Our past, full of heroes of civilization and culture, who will serve as role models for humanity, is our greatest wealth," she added.

Without Türkiye's loyalty and generosity, it seems that the heart of the world would not beat, Erdoğan said, adding: "For this reason, I think it is our duty to humanity to open our treasure chest filled with the heritage of centuries while universal values are being rebuilt."

Türkiye has a "unique" background with its multi-faith, multi-cultural, multi-national history, she said.

"In this way, we see how much our experience of living together is needed, while humanity is being provoked with hostility to Islam.

"It is a day to pass through the doors of hearts that were broken with charity and kindness, with our art, literature, dances, folklore, words and instruments," Erdoğan added.

Like the spiritual world, Türkiye's cultural heritage will also help write the story of humanity on earth on the axis of truth, said the first lady.











