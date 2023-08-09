Russia says attempt to attack Moscow with armed drones repelled

Russia's air defense system shot down two combat drones heading for the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Tuesday.

In a statement on his Telegram channel, Sobyanin said that one of the drones was destroyed in the vicinity of the Minskoye Highway and the other in the Domodedovo area.

He noted that there were no injuries due to falling drone debris and that the authorities were working at the scene.

Russian authorities reported that Ukraine carried out attacks on Moscow with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on July 24, 28 and 30 and Aug. 1 and 6 and there were no dead or injured.

The number of drone attacks on Russian territory has dramatically increased in recent months, with only UAVs used initially. In recent weeks, however, the use of unmanned boats has also become widespread.

Although Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process."