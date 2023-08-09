Nine dead, 2 missing in a fire at holiday home for disabled in France

Nine people have been found dead and two are still missing after a blaze ripped through a holiday home for disabled people in the Alsace region of north-eastern France, according to broadcaster France Info.



Officials had earlier said that 10 adults with mild mental disabilities and one carer were missing. Seventeen people were brought to safety.



The fire erupted at around 6:30 am (0430 GMT) at the accommodation in Wintzenheim, near the city of Colmar, some 30 kilometres from the German border.



A spokesman for the fire brigade said the search for the two remaining missing people continued, media outlets reported.



Commenting on the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter: "In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, with the injured, with the people close to them."



Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne called the incident terrible and said she would go to the scene. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin thanked the fire brigade for their quick response.



One person was injured in the fire and another is in shock, the prefecture said.



Darmanin said the accommodation housed disabled people. The prefecture said that an adult group from the city of Nancy was staying there, while a spokesman for the fire brigade spoke of a group from an association that looks after people with disabilities.



The prefecture said the fire was quickly brought under control but that 300 square metres of the 500-square-metre home had burned.



The numerous rescue workers at the scene quickly got the fire under control, the fire brigade spokesman said.



A spokesman for the municipality has assured that the private accommodation was in very good condition.



"This shelter has worked very well and has not caused any problems," the deputy mayor of Wintzenheim, Daniel Leroy, said on Wednesday.



Municipal officials had seen the inside of the house, he said. Everything had been renovated and was in "perfect condition."



According to Leroy, the vault of the house was on fire and the roof had collapsed. The entire upper floor was destroyed. Only the ground floor, where the common rooms were located, remained intact.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.



