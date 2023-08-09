Germany to miss 2% military spending target again, experts warn

Germany could again miss its target of spending 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence in 2024, as announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in light of the Russian war in Ukraine, the ifo Institute reported.



The draft budget provides for expenditure of €52 billion ($57 billion) for defence and €19 billion from a separate specially created fund for Germany's armed forces, or Bundeswehr, the institute said.



"That is only 1.7% of the economic output. There is a deficit of €14 billion, which would have to be classified as defence spending in other ministries," said ifo military expert Marcel Schlepper on Wednesday.



So far, only €4 billion have been earmarked for equipping foreign partners such as Ukraine, ifo added.



Last year, Scholz said Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine constituted a "Zeitenwende," or turning point, prompting a massive reinvestment in the military.



He said Germany would "from now on - year after year - invest more than 2% of the gross domestic product in our defence."



In addition, the Bundeswehr would receive €100 billion from a special fund for investments and armament projects, the chancellor promised.



According to the institute, however, only €1.2 billion of this €100 billion has flowed out by mid-2023.



Since 2022, the defence budget has even decreased when adjusted for inflation, it said.



The head of the tank manufacturer Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann, Ralf Ketzel, told the Münchner Merkur newspaper last week that Germany "will probably remain behind the NATO commitment for the foreseeable future."



In 2006, members of the NATO military alliance agreed to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence.

