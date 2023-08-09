BLINKEN SPOKE WITH NIGERS PRESIDENT ABOUT DIPLOMAT NULAND VISIT

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on Tuesday about a visit to the country's capital by American diplomat Victoria Nuland, the State Department said.

"The two discussed Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland's recent trip to Niamey and the secretary conveyed the United States' ongoing support for a solution that restores Niger to democratic rule and constitutional order," the department said in a statement Wednesday. "The secretary also emphasized that the safety and security of President Bazoum and his family are paramount."