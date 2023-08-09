At least 1 killed, 4 injured in shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region

At least one person was killed and four others injured on Wednesday due to shelling in Russia's Belgorod, the region's governor said.

"The village of Gorkovsky of the Grayvoronsky district came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Five shells exploded in the center of the village, next to the school. The worst thing happened: one person died … Four more people were injured," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Gladkov said that all four injured are being rushed to hospitals, adding that three of the injured received shrapnel wounds, while the other had a contusion.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the shelling.

Ukraine is said to have unleashed a series of attacks on Russia's border regions in recent months, notably Bryansk and Belgorod, which were hit with drones and artillery and were raided by paramilitary groups.