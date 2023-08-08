New British sanctions target military aid to Russia

Britain said it is targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's access to foreign military supplies by imposing 25 new sanctions on individuals and businesses.



Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the action will "further diminish" Russia's arsenal and shows there is "nowhere to hide" for those assisting the illegal invasion of Ukraine.



Those sanctioned include companies based outside Russia but said to be supplying drones and microelectronics to Mr Putin's defence industry, the Foreign Office said.



Three Russian companies operating in the electronics sector have also been sanctioned for their role in procuring western microelectronics, the department added.



Sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans.



Further action has also been taken in response to support from Iran and Belarus for Russia's military.



The Foreign Office said the sanctions include Iranian individuals and entities involved in the research, development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Belarusian defence organisations linked to the manufacturing of military technology for the Belarusian regime.



Cleverly said: "Today's landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia's arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin's now-struggling defence industry.



"There is nowhere for those sustaining Russia's military machine to hide. Alongside our G7 partners, the UK has repeatedly called on third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia's aggression or face severe costs."

