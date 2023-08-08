Infant discovered intoxicated as mother allegedly fills bottle with alcohol

Honesti de La Torre, aged 37, is facing charges of child endangerment, according to a statement released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Monday.

Deputies responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in an unincorporated area of Rialto, located 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials were informed that the 7-week-old baby had been found in an intoxicated state. Authorities disclosed that de la Torre had been driving through Rialto when she stopped in an attempt to soothe the crying infant by giving it alcohol.

Tragically, this led to the infant becoming intoxicated. The current condition of the child has not been disclosed.

De la Torre is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center with a bond set at $60,000. Her scheduled court appearance is on Tuesday.