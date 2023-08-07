Ukraine gets back 22 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Another 22 Ukrainian soldiers have returned from Russian captivity, including wounded men who had previously fought on different sections of the front, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said on Monday.



"The oldest of our soldiers is 54 years old, the youngest 23," Andrii Yermak wrote on Telegram on Monday.



Yermak posted pictures and a video with the men, who will now receive psychological and medical help.



Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly exchanged prisoners during the war, which Russia started in February 2022.



There was initially no comment from the Russian side. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his government to continue to work on the release of all Ukrainian prisoners, Yermak said.



Some 2,600 Ukrainians have already returned from captivity since the war's start, according to Kiev figures to date. In most cases, the warring parties hand over about the same number of fighters as the other side.



