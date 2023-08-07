Russia says peace deal with Ukraine on basis of Zelenskyy’s plan ‘impossible’

Moscow on Monday said that a peace deal with Kyiv is "impossible" on the basis of the 10-step peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last November.

"None of its 10 points is aimed at finding a negotiated and diplomatic solution to the crisis, and their totality is a senseless ultimatum from Russia, which is aimed at protracting hostilities. On such a basis, a peaceful settlement is impossible," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.

Zakharova claimed that Ukraine and the West are trying to "downplay" the high value of peace proposals given by other countries, while also attempting to monopolize the very right to propose them, by promoting Zelenskyy's peace plan.

"In essence, as we said, there is a fight against dissent at the international level, attempts to push through unviable settlement ideas through unscrupulous manipulations," Zakharova further said.

She also expressed Russia's appreciation for the "mediation and humanitarian initiatives" of countries from the Global South, noting that Moscow has been following talks held in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah over the weekend.

"Unlike the Kyiv regime, which interrupted and banned negotiations with Russia, we have always been and remain open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis and are ready to respond to really serious proposals. Without the participation of Russia and taking into account its interests, no meetings on the Ukrainian crisis have the slightest added value," she added.

Without the participation of Russia, a two-day meeting on ways to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in the city of Jeddah took place on Saturday and Sunday, following a similar meeting held in the Danish capital Copenhagen in June.

Zelenskyy's peace formula, which consists of 10 conditions, was laid out at the latest G-20 summit in Indonesia, with its final step being signing a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety, food and energy security.