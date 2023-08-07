At least 1 killed, 8 injured in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

At least one person was killed and eight others injured on Monday in Russian airstrikes targeting Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

"Yesterday, the enemy fired artillery, mortars and other weapons at populated areas of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a statement on Telegram.

He said that a 57-year-old woman was killed in the village of Podoly as a result of a guided aerial bomb attack, and a 66-year-old man was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

Also, a person was injured due to shelling in Kupiansk, and a couple in the village of Putnykovo was injured, he added.

Elsewhere, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russia launched 30 attacks in the region, firing 99 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The Russian military aimed at the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; the territory of the summer cottage cooperative in Beryslav. As a result of Russian aggression, four people were injured," Prokudin said.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Ukraine's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed over 9,300 civilians and wounded more than 16,600, according to the latest UN figures.