Russia says it hit air bases in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi, Rivne regions

The Pantsyr S-1 air defense missile system (NATO name SA-22 Greyhound) is seen atop the Russian Defense Ministry headquarters in Moscow on August 3, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Russia said on Sunday that it hit air bases in western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons against Armed Forces of Ukraine air bases close to Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi region) and Dubno (Rivne region)," said a statement by the Defense Ministry.

The statement said that the objective of the air strikes "has been reached," adding that all the assigned objects "are hit."

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed the attack on the country's national telethon United News, saying that this was not the first time Russia attempted to attack the air base.

"There is a permanent base of the tactical aviation brigade. But, in the current conditions, I want to say that our aviation is quite mobile. Our aviators, pilots and everyone who provides flights know how to counter the enemy in these conditions. We have dozens of operational airfields throughout the country. Therefore, it won't be so easy for the enemy to destroy our aviation," Ihnat further said.

Independent verification of Russia and Ukraine's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.