Russia claims Ukraine attempted drone attack on Moscow

Russia claimed on Sunday that Ukraine attempted to conduct a drone attack on the capital Moscow.

"Today, at 11:27 (0827GMT), an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects in the Moscow region was thwarted," a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The statement claimed that the drone was destroyed by Russian air defense systems in Moscow's Podolsk district, with no casualties or damage reported.

Earlier on Telegram, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that there was "an attempt to break through to Moscow by a drone," but the drone was destroyed by air defense systems, without providing any further details.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.

The number of drone attacks, particularly in Moscow, has dramatically increased in recent months, with Russian authorities accusing Ukraine of being behind them.

Although Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Sunday said attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process."