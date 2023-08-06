Death toll from landslide in Georgia rises to 18

A handout photo made available by Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in Shovi, Racha Region, Georgia, 04 August 2023. (EPA Photo)

The death toll from a landslide that hit a resort area in the mountains of Georgia has increased to 18, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 19 people are still missing and that search and rescue efforts continue.

Earlier this week, a landslide hit the Shovi area, located about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi.

A team of 400 search and rescue personnel, including soldiers and police, along with nearly 100 heavy machines, are working to find the 19 missing people, including children.

According to experts, the region was buried under around 3-5 million cubic meters of mud.



















