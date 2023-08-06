Body of missing Mexican student found in Berlin

A 24-year-old female student from Mexico has been found dead in Berlin, more than two weeks after she went missing.



A passer-by noticed a body floating in the Teltow Canal in the city's Adlershof district on Saturday and alerted the authorities, police said. It was later identified as that of the missing student.



According to initial information, there was no evidence of foul play. However, a spokesperson said on Sunday that the police were still investigating the circumstances of the woman's death.



The student disappeared on July 22, when police said she had left her flat and had not returned.



"There are indications that the 24-year-old is in a psychologically exceptional situation," the missing persons report said. The international criminal police Interpol also issued a so-called Yellow Notice missing person report.



The Berlin police received about 120 tips about her disappearance. Friends and acquaintances also searched for the woman, distributed leaflets and put up posters around the city.



Following the discovery of her body on Saturday, around 250 people joined her parents in front of the Mexican Embassy in Berlin and placed lit candles on its steps. Some also gave short speeches, including Ambassador Francisco Quiroga.



"We accompany her family in this difficult and painful moment with respect and solidarity. We remain by their side," Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena wrote on Twitter.



