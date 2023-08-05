Over 4,100 buildings destroyed in Ukraine’s Nikopol since beginning of Russia war: Mayor

More than 4,100 buildings, institutions and businesses have been destroyed in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol since the beginning of Russia's war on Ukraine, a local official said.

Some 20 civilians have lost their lives, while 143 residents have been injured so far due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, Oleksandr Sayuk, the mayor of Nikopol, told Anadolu.

"In the pre-war period, 105,000 people had been living in Nikopol. Now only 50,000 people remained in the city. The rest have moved to other parts of the country or went abroad," Sayuk said.

The city faced water shortages after the explosion of the Kakhovka Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant in early June, he said.

"After the explosion of the power plant, the water level dropped to very low levels. The water is almost gone. There is water only in the Dnipro River. There was no water in Nikopol for a while. Now, the water shortage problem has been partially resolved," he added.