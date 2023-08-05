DISNEYS WITHDRAWAL OF ATATURK SERIES HAMPERS THE NORMALIZATION OF TÜRKIYE-ARMENIA RELATIONS

Disney Plus's decision to cancel the global release of the Atatürk series and restrict its broadcast solely in Türkiye ,under pressure from the Armenian lobby, has elicited strong reactions from Armenians within Türkiye.

Bedros Şirinoğlu, the President of the Armenian Foundations Union, expressed that Armenians in Türkiye do not support this decision and disapprove of it. He clarified that while there might be individuals elsewhere who hold different views, the Armenian community in Türkiye stands united in their opposition to this move, considering it to be a controversial limitation on freedom of expression.

Moreover, AK Party Istanbul Deputy Sevan Sıvacıoğlu expressed concern that this decision hampers the normalization of Türkiye -Armenia relations and undermines the potential for fostering friendly ties between the two countries.

The Chairman of the Armenian Foundations Union, Bedros Şirinoğlu, reiterated his stance against the decision when Disney Plus announced the broadcast shift of the Atatürk series to Fox TV, its Turkish extension. He emphasized that Armenians in Türkiye are not in favor of this alteration and firmly reject it.

According to Şirinoğlu, the Armenian community in Türkiye holds a democratic mentality and deems this decision as incompatible with the values of their country and the tradition of peaceful coexistence under the state's protection.

He went on to make an appeal to anti-Türkiye lobbies, emphasizing the role of art and artistic production in fostering empathy between nations, even during challenging times. He urged organizations and international media outlets, including the Armenian institution in the USA, to act responsibly and reconsider their approach to such sensitive matters.

This situation highlights the complexities surrounding the broadcast decisions of international companies and the significance of considering the opinions and sentiments of various cultural groups in their decision-making processes.

The reactions from Armenians in Türkiye demonstrate the importance of cultural respect and understanding in the global entertainment industry.

Furthermore, the call made by Şirinoğlu for responsible action from anti-Türkiye lobbies aims to promote constructive dialogue and a more inclusive approach to artistic expression and media representation.





