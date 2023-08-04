TÜRKIYES INFLUENCE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COLONISM | THE WORLD IS BIGGER THAN FIVE APPROACH AWAKENING IN AFRICA

Türkiye's influence in the fight against colonism | 'The world is bigger than five' approach awakening in Africa

After the coup in Niger on July 26th, tension continues in the region.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sent a delegation to Niger to negotiate with the junta. Meanwhile, ECOWAS Defense Ministers gathered in Nigeria to reaffirm their commitment to the military option. ECOWAS had given until July 7th for the transition to civilian rule, otherwise signaling a military intervention.

In contrast, former French colonies Burkina Faso and Mali announced that they would consider any possible military intervention as a declaration of war against themselves.

Yesterday marked the 63rd anniversary of Niger's independence, celebrated with anti-French slogans. Protests against France also began in Senegal yesterday. Experts emphasize the increasing anti-colonial sentiment in the region.

The policies Türkiye has been pursuing in Africa for many years and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statement "The world is bigger than five" at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly are said to have influenced the rising anti-imperialism and anti-colonialism sentiment in West Africa.

Prof. Dr. Enver Arpa, Director of the Institute of Regional Studies at Ankara Social Sciences University, evaluated the issue for Anadolu Agency.



Arpa pointed out that among the fundamental reasons for Türkiye gaining prestige in Africa, President Erdoğan's speeches at the UN podium can be highlighted, stating: "In his speeches, President Erdoğan criticizes the ongoing injustices and the ruthless policies of the colonial era in Africa. Lately, the consciousness that 'The world is bigger than five' is awakening in Africa. This is not just a simple slogan; there is a profound backstory to it."

The UK and the US have decided to reduce the number of embassy staff in Niger. The first group of British citizens has also been evacuated. France's evacuation operation of its citizens from Niger has concluded. After the coup, thousands of people in Niger had attacked the French embassy.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gökmen Kantar, a Political Science lecturer at Tekirdağ Namık Kemal University, stated that Türkiye's foreign policy sets an example for the world, saying, "Just as Türkiye set an example to the world with the War of Independence against global imperialism a hundred years ago, today it has become a source of hope for oppressed nations with the motto 'The world is bigger than five'."

Kantar added, "Türkiye does not see Africa as an exploitable area but as an equal. This sincerity is felt. In the last twenty years, Türkiye has elevated its relations with Africa to the highest level. This has empowered African countries."