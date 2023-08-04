Russian defense minister visits frontline in Ukraine

Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Friday visited Russian positions on the frontline in Ukraine.

Shoygu met troops, and was briefed by commander Andrey Mordvichev on the current situation, implementation of combat tasks and the opponent's actions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The defense minister emphasized the importance of artillery preparation ahead of storming the other side's positions, saying the measures would ensure maximum safety of the lives and health of Russian servicemen.

The commanders also showed Shoygu captured Western military weapons and equipment, pointing out that the vehicles were often supplied without spare parts and repair kits, and could not always be fixed after damage.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine last year in February, with the stated goals of protection of the Russian population in the country's eastern regions.










