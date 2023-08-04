Poland says Wagner soldiers in Belarus still directed by Moscow

Russian paramilitary Wagner's soldiers in Belarus are still wholly directed from Moscow, President Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the Polish Navy operational centre in Gdynia on Friday, as he was briefed on an ongoing Russian naval exercise in the Baltic Sea.



Duda said that Wagner could not really be considered as a private army. "I have no doubt that the actions carried out by Wagner are actually controlled by the Russian state."



Poland views the deployment of the group in Belarus as part of the threat emanating from Moscow amid the ongoing war on Ukraine.



After a failed coup by Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, thousands of armed personnel were sent to the neighbouring country, where their status and mission remain unclear.



Military officials in Poland and Lithuania estimate that there are currently around 4,000 Wagner fighters in Belarus.



They went to Belarus after Prigozhin called off a one-day uprising in Russia in June, after talks reportedly mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.



Wagner private military company units had occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, amid an escalation of a long-simmering power struggle between the Wagner chief and the military leadership in Moscow.



