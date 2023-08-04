Obamas Grieve the Loss of Their Chef and 'Friend' Tafari Campbell

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are mourning the loss of their family's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, whom they considered a dear "friend" with "immense gifts." Tragically, Campbell drowned while paddleboarding in Martha's Vineyard over a week ago.

On Thursday, Obama, 62, shared a touching photo of himself with Campbell and his wife, Sherise, taken during Christmastime. In the accompanying post, he wrote, "Tafari Campbell showed us what true character looks like." The message continued, praising Campbell's belief in actions speaking louder than words and his use of his remarkable talents to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy. Obama expressed his deep sense of loss, saying, "I'll miss him every day."

Michelle Obama also paid tribute to Campbell on her Instagram, calling him her "friend" and "brother." She shared a photo of herself and Barack posing with Campbell in his white chef's coat, as well as a picture of Campbell beaming, proudly displaying a wicker platter filled with mouthwatering dishes.

Campbell, 45, was found deceased on July 24 in 8 feet of water, approximately 100 feet from the shore of the Obamas' summer estate on Edgartown Great Pond. According to witness accounts, Campbell was not wearing a life vest and was untethered from his paddleboard when he lost his balance and fell into the water. He was seen struggling to stay afloat before tragically drowning. Another paddleboarder attempted to rescue Campbell but was unable to reach him in time. The Massachusetts State Police stated that the rescuer swam to shore and called for help.

At the time of the incident, the Obamas were not at home. They released a joint statement expressing their grief, stating, "Tafari was a beloved part of our family. Today, we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man."

The investigation into Campbell's death has been completed, with no evidence of foul play found, according to the police. However, authorities are still awaiting Campbell's toxicology report, which may take several weeks.

Campbell's culinary journey began as a sous chef at the White House, serving under President George W. Bush and continuing through both of President Obama's terms in office. He was later hired as the Obama family's personal chef, where he became a cherished and indispensable member of their lives.