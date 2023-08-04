Hyundai and Kia withdraw 92,000 vehicles due to fire risk

South Korean companies Hyundai Motor Company and Kia are withdrawing approximately 92,000 vehicles in the United States due to a fire risk issue. The withdrawal affects several models and is attributed to an electric component in the transmission oil pump that could overheat, posing a fire risk.

Both companies advise vehicle owners to park their cars away from buildings and outdoors until the necessary inspections are conducted.

This represents the latest in a series of fire-related withdrawals for Hyundai and Kia vehicles in recent years.

Regarding this latest withdrawal, Kia has reported six instances of "thermal incidents," but no accidents or injuries have been recorded. Hyundai has reported four similar incidents and confirmed no accidents, injuries, or fatalities related to this issue.

Hyundai has also pointed out that, in addition to the fire risk, heat damage could potentially trigger a short circuit affecting other vehicle controllers.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends owners to "park vehicles outside and away from structures until the withdrawal remedy is completed."

The withdrawn Hyundai vehicles include:

2023 Elantra

2023 Kona

2023 Sonata

2023 Tucson

2023-2024 Nexo

The withdrawn vehicles of Kia include: