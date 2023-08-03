Russia says downed six drones less than 200 km from Moscow

Russia on Thursday said it had downed six drones in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometres from Moscow, amid a surge in such attacks targeting the capital city.

The defence ministry said it had foiled "a terrorist attack with drones" in Kaluga.

"This night, six drones trying to cross the Kaluga region, were shot down with anti-air defence systems," said regional governor Vyacheslav Shapsha said on Telegram.

There were no casualties, he said.

Russia on Tuesday said it had foiled drone attacks in Moscow but one of them hit a building in the city, which witnessed a similar strike last weekend.









