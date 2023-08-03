EU lifts import restrictions on Japanese agricultural products

According to the decision taken at the EU-Japan Summit held in Brussels in July, the import restrictions on Japanese agricultural and food products by the EU following the nuclear leakage in March 2011 have been lifted as of today.

Within this scope, agricultural and food products from Fukushima and surrounding regions including Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, Gunma, Niigata, Yamanashi, Nagano, Iwate, and Shizuoka are now allowed to be freely exported to the EU.

After the nuclear leakage, the EU and many other countries had stopped importing food and agricultural products from the affected regions of Japan.

Following the decision of the EU, Norway, and Iceland, the number of countries imposing an import ban on Japanese agricultural and food products decreased to 9.

As a result, Japan is no longer required to subject its products from the region to radioactive testing or provide safety certificates.

Switzerland is also expected to make a similar decision in the near future.

However, China continues to maintain its restrictions on Japanese food products.