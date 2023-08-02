Ukraine says Russian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa region

Ukraine on Wednesday said that Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

"Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry later tweeted that the country's "air defenders" shot down 23 Shahed drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said on Facebook that most of the 23 drones were shot down over the Kyiv and Odesa regions.

"Unfortunately, part of the drones launched by the enemy hit the port infrastructure in Odesa region," the statement said.

Commenting on the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were no casualties and that "all our operational services worked effectively."

"The world must respond. When civilian ports are targeted, when terrorists deliberately destroy even elevators, this is a threat to everyone on all continents. Russia can and must be stopped," Zelenskyy said.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on X that almost 40,000 tons of grain, which were planned to be exported to African countries, as well as China and Israel, were damaged.

"The world must resist. Attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world. We can defend ourselves, and our air defense forces can use weapons effectively. We need more of it. Each air defense system saved a life. Speed and determination are the destiny of the strong ones," Kubrakov added.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the attack.


















