 Contact Us
News World Russia 'putting global food security at risk': France

Russia 'putting global food security at risk': France

On Wednesday, Paris made a serious accusation against Moscow, claiming that Russia intentionally jeopardized global food security. The accusation came after Russian drone strikes caused damage to crucial infrastructure at a Ukrainian port located on the Danube River, which is essential for grain exports.

AFP WORLD
Published August 02,2023
Subscribe
RUSSIA PUTTING GLOBAL FOOD SECURITY AT RISK: FRANCE

Paris on Wednesday accused Moscow of deliberately putting global food security at risk after Russian drone strikes damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube vital for grain exports.

"Russia is once again deliberately putting global food security at risk by destroying essential grain export infrastructure," the French foreign ministry said, accusing Moscow of "only pursuing its own interest at the expense of the most vulnerable populations" and driving up prices of agricultural products.